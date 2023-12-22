Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Citigroup

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

