Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

HD stock opened at $348.99 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $354.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.38 and a 200 day moving average of $312.43. The firm has a market cap of $347.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

