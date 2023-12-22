Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,724,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,341,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $474.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $446.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.77. The company has a market capitalization of $367.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $479.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

