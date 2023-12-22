SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.7% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 33.3% during the third quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.7% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 62.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $1,469,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $143.08. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.