Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $125.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $112.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average is $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

