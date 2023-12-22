Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives $33.63 Average PT from Analysts

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SKWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $34.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.97.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

