Single Point Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $348.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $347.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $354.92.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

