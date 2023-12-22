Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.83

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and traded as low as $18.50. Seven & i shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 308,642 shares changing hands.

Seven & i Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

