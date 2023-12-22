Seneca House Advisors Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Seneca House Advisors cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

