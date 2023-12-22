SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Raised to $66.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

