SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $66.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SEI Investments traded as high as $64.71 and last traded at $64.60, with a volume of 237711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.66.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co acquired 1,240,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

