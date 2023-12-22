SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 789 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $94.16. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

