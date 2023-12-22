SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 297 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYF opened at $57.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $300.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

