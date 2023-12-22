SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 402 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $3,085,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $99.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.55. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $115.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 124.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

