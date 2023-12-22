SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 81.8% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $620.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $627.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $547.07 and its 200 day moving average is $513.38.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

