SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 688,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,803 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,853,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,432,000 after acquiring an additional 349,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

