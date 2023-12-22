SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BCE by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,871,000 after buying an additional 323,998 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 33,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 55,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

