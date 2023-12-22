SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.44 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

