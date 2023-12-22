SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Free Report) by 194.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSJ. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of PSJ stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $206.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.01.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

