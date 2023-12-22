SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 355 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $108,968,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

