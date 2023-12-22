SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 340 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $79.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.05.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.