SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,708 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $35.10 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

