SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 20 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Equinix by 59.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Increases Dividend

Shares of EQIX opened at $801.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $640.92 and a 1 year high of $824.86. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $770.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $768.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.33.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

