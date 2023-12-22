SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,405 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $76.41 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

