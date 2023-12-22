SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,318 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.3% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $150.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.56. The company has a market capitalization of $284.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

