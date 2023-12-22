SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET opened at $235.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.39. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $240.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $183,781.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

