SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 11,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $132.86 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 8.07%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

