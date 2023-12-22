SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,852 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,389,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

