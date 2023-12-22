SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,500 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 123.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

