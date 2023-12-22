SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 550 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

