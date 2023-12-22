SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 265 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 76,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 423.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCV opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.34 and a twelve month high of $68.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.4398 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

