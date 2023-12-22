Scott J. Mclean Sells 519 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) President Scott J. Mclean sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $19,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 112,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

