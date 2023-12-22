Scott B. Flaherty Sells 302 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $14,417.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,553,632.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WLFC opened at $48.32 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $307.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 2,380.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 7.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

