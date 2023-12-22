Scotiabank Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB set a C$138.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$136.15.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$133.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$140.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$118.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$122.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of C$13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6200552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total value of C$499,231.35.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

