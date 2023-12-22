Scotiabank Increases Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $42.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $37.50 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

BAM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion and a PE ratio of 32.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,996,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,250,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,217,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,734 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

