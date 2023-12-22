Scotiabank Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$50.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.71.

Shares of PPL opened at C$45.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.21. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0290737 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,700.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

