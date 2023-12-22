ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Cut to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCSC. StockNews.com raised shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $982.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.15. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $39.84.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $876.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,669.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

