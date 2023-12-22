Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 315.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,606 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 3,929.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,657,000 after buying an additional 2,794,472 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,318,000 after buying an additional 1,541,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

