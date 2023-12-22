Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 64,055 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 435.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $28.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $159.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

