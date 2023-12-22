Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 429 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $474.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $446.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.77. The company has a market cap of $367.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

