Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 374 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.86.

Shares of TSLA opened at $254.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $809.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

