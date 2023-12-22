Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 469 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

NYSE ABBV opened at $152.59 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $269.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

