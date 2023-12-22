Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $27.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.
SAFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Safehold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Safehold Stock Performance
Shares of SAFE opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. Safehold has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 38.91.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
Safehold Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently -9.29%.
Safehold Company Profile
Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.
Featured Articles
