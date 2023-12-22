Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $27.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

SAFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Safehold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 81,756 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 55,956 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Safehold by 173.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 110,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 425.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 48,926 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFE opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. Safehold has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 38.91.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently -9.29%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

