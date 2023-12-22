Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RYAAY. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.00.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $133.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.76. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 1,523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

