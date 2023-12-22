RVW Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 169 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $186.91 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

