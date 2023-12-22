RVW Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %
LHX opened at $207.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
