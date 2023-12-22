RVW Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2,444.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 2.8 %

ACN opened at $349.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.97 and a 200 day moving average of $316.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $349.50. The company has a market cap of $219.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.