RVW Wealth LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $1,826,481 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $170.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

