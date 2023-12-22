RVW Wealth LLC Invests $41,000 in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 806.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period.

ICF opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

