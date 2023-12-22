RVW Wealth LLC Invests $38,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,218,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $414,365,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 63.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

